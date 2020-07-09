Aroundtown’s (AANNF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AANNF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Aroundtown stock remained flat at $$5.40 during trading on Thursday. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

