Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.05

Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 32000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

Aurcrest Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcrest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcrest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.