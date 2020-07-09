AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,903. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.90.

About AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

