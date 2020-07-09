AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,903. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

