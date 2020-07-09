Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will announce sales of $110.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.85 million. Avalara reported sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $459.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.20 million to $463.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $558.62 million, with estimates ranging from $518.70 million to $579.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

AVLR traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.88. 430,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,783. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.21 and a beta of 0.89. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

In other Avalara news, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $491,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $127,612.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,643.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,591 shares of company stock worth $35,587,808. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

