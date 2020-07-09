Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 426,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 192,282 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 710,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 43,515,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,414,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

