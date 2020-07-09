Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Bank Ozk has a payout ratio of 71.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank Ozk to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

