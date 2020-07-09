Bata Price Tops $0.0130 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Bata has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Bata has a market cap of $65,473.52 and $405.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00476668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.