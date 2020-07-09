Bay Rivers Group Acquires New Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,790,000 after purchasing an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after buying an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $267,765,000 after buying an additional 102,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,126 shares of company stock worth $53,035,109 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.19. The stock had a trading volume of 89,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.53.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.