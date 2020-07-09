Bay Rivers Group Acquires Shares of 687 ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ServiceNow by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $2,990,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.74.

Shares of NOW traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $422.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.21. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $426.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,522 shares of company stock valued at $121,517,395 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.