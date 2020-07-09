Bay Rivers Group Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.64. 219,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,523. The firm has a market cap of $300.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.43.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $20,579,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,551,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,130,176,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,044 shares of company stock worth $158,686,565 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

