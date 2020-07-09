Bay Rivers Group Has $270,000 Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,190,000 after buying an additional 10,996,707 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,613 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,153 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 106,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

