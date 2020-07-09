Bay Rivers Group Invests $1.06 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,478 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

NASDAQ COST traded up $9.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.13. 2,906,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,719. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

