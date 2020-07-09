Bay Rivers Group Invests $1.17 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Tyson Foods makes up about 1.2% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of TSN traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.98. 87,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,995. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

