Bay Rivers Group Makes New Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,620,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $18,949,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $10.67 on Thursday, reaching $1,376.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,545,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,481,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $962.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $710.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $253.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,548.34 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.56.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.