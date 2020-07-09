Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.98) and the highest is $0.04. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 258.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 26.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,249 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $5,437,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,443,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.47. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

