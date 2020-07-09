Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 66,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $3,725,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,035,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,836. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -894.44 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.34.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYND. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 50,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $6,566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,306,260.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,109 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,919. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.