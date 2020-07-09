Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.86. Biocept shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 60,264,806 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Biocept in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $97.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 185.80% and a negative net margin of 463.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biocept Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 457,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

