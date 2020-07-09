Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,049.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $891,893.80 and $1,049.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044904 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.04908998 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053766 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032431 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002059 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

