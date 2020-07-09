Bitcoin Zero One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,294.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $31,835.87 and $5,294.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.11 or 0.01991503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00180655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00064717 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00116018 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 28,737,557 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

