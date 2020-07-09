BitRewards (BIT) Price Tops $0.0001

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. BitRewards has a market cap of $28,897.78 and approximately $81.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitRewards token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00500074 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028348 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016402 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015427 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004633 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003417 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000245 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network

BitRewards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

