Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post sales of $216.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.00 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $226.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $886.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $911.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $908.31 million, with estimates ranging from $881.00 million to $929.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.97 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

