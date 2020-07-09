BlockStamp Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001205 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $751.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002499 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001732 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 104.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,967,260 coins and its circulating supply is 26,424,294 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

