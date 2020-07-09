Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,725 shares of company stock worth $12,229,859. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.25. The stock has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $459.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra reduced their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

