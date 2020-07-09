Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 520,579 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,579 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $42,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH remained flat at $$50.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,900 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

