Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,617,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $450,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $80.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,081.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,504.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,069.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,598.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,168.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.66.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

