Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $177.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

