Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,044,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

