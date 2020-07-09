Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 982.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,881 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,001,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,310,805. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $189.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

