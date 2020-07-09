Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,257 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.99. 30,194,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,075,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $260.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.