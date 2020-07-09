Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,854 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.61. 6,286,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,003,670. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

