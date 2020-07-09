Bogart Wealth LLC Has $24.26 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 5.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,273,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,447,340. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

