Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,934,000 after buying an additional 1,344,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.28. 6,153,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,244,034. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

