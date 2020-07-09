Bogart Wealth LLC Has $976,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $521,859,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $46,823.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,076 shares of company stock worth $14,963,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

FB stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,763,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,633,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

