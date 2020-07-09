Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.61. 3,955,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,946. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

