Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 178,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 52.7% during the second quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 69.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 36.2% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 50,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,848,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,031,584. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $194.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

