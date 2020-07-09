Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,323,000 after acquiring an additional 147,424 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $6.55 on Wednesday, hitting $253.27. 2,408,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

