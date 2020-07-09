Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 113 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after buying an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.85.

NYSE MA traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $300.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,638. The firm has a market cap of $301.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total transaction of $20,966,324.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,551,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,689,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,044 shares of company stock worth $158,686,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

