Bouygues’ (BOUYF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BOUYF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $$36.80 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

