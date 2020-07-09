Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,000 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,783,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,756,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on COG. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 142,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,443. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.