Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,000. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.9% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,393,143,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in EOG Resources by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,310 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 216,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,316. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

