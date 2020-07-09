Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.0% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Nomura upped their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

Walmart stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.56. 8,307,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.39. The firm has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

