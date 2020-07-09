Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $50,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.42.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.39. 485,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.16. The company has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.