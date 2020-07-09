Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Invests $6.31 Million in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up about 2.0% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000.

Shares of KBWB stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.74. 2,373,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

