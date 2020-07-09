Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.7% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $19,416,210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,333,000 after purchasing an additional 863,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,015,000 after purchasing an additional 385,666 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

