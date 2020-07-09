Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 3.0% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nomura raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.47.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,986 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $418.10. 221,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

