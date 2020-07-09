Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $9.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,512.97. 1,274,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,156. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,429.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,357.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,032.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,543.39.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

