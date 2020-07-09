Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 49,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.90. 9,080,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,212,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

