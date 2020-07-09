BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRITVIC PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

BTVCY traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,250. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.92. BRITVIC PLC/S has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

