Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.33. Align Technology posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.42.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $2,511,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $1,044,938.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,625,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,778,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,186,000 after acquiring an additional 80,107 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,635,000 after acquiring an additional 212,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.95. 28,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.70. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $301.65.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

