Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.97 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will announce sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.93 billion and the highest is $10.02 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $6.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $41.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.22 billion to $41.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $44.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.97 billion to $45.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of BMY traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 945,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,976,296. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,118.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 274,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 268,982 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.